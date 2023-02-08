Donna Kelce Calls Sons Travis & Jason Competing in Super Bowl ‘Surreal’ (Exclusive)

Getty Images

Kansas City Chiefs tight end Travis Kelce and Philadelphia Eagles center Jason Kelce are battling for the Super Bowl win, and their mom, Donna Kelce, will be in Arizona to cheer for both her kids.

“Extra’s” Melvin Robert caught up with Donna before the big game after she surprised her boys at the Super Bowl media day.

Melvin pointed out, “You walked onto the stage with two Tupperware boxes full of chocolate chip cookies. I was jealous. I wanted one.”

Donna replied, “You have to bring love. Mom’s always gotta bring love.”

Donna dressed in her Super Bowl best — a jacket representing both teams.

She explained, “One side is Eagles, the other side is Chiefs and then they have the back. So this is really fun. But when I walk around in it, I can’t really go incognito. People know who I am.”

Mel said, “Somebody’s going to win, somebody’s going to lose and you’re going to have to be there for your kids.”

Donna shared, “One issue is I want to be down for the ceremony for the individual that wins, and it is only the winning team’s family that can be down there. So the other team goes off the field and I won’t see him till the postgame, but I will see him. And you can’t console somebody. They’re heartbroken. They’ve been working with blood, sweat, and tears all year long. I just really think the only thing you can do is give them a hug, tell him you love him, and hopefully they’ll get another chance.”

So what does it all mean to her?

Donna said, “It’s just surreal… Everything has to go your way. You have to have the right coaches in the right sports with the right players… For them to make it through high school, through college, first string… to go to the pros… on to play each other, that hasn’t ever happened before.”

Saying it is not bittersweet, Kelce said, “This is what they wanted ever since they were 10 years old. The only thing was it was a little bit different scenario. They were on the Browns and they were playing together on the same team.”

Mel told her, “We asked Jason… who’s your favorite. He said... ‘She would say it was me because of the kids, but it is really Travis.’”

She smiled, insisting, “I love them both just the same. I could never pick one. Each of them have their own attributes, and I love them for their own strengths.”

Mel asked, “So on game day… what will be the message to each of your sons?”

Kelce shared, “I wrote them a private message on top of those cookies and just told them... try their hardest to have so much fun at this and just do what they do well, which is win.”