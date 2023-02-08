Carly Chaikin & Ryan Bunnell Split

Getty Images

“Mr. Robot” star Carly Chaikin, 32, and her filmmaker husband Ryan Bunnell are calling it quits after more than a year of marriage.

The Blast reports Bunnell filed for divorce, citing “irreconcilable differences” as the reason for the split.

It is unclear if he requested spousal support.

Since they don’t have any kids together, the divorce could be a smooth one.

Before the papers were filed, Carly has posted several Instagrams without her wedding ring.

Waiting for your permission to load the Instagram Media.

Carly hasn’t posted about Ryan since early 2020. In one of her last posts about him, she wrote, “My literal ride or die - I can’t believe it’s been SIX YEARS. You’re the best thing that’s ever happened to me, can’t wait for the rest of our lives ❤️❤️❤️ @dutchmayhem.”

In 2018, Carly announced her engagement to Ryan. Along with flashing her ring, she wrote on Instagram, “If he had asked me one week in I would've said yes. But I've gotten to be with this man for almost 5 years and can't wait for it to be forever @dutchmayhem."

They would tie the knot in November 2021.