Viola Davis Wins a Grammy, Becomes 18th EGOT in History

Getty Images

Viola Davis just became an EGOT!

The distinction — meaning artists who have won a competitive Emmy, Grammy, Oscar, and Tony — has only been achieved by 17 other people, and Viola joins their ranks with her Grammy win for Best Audio Book, Narration, and Storytelling Recording for her bestselling memoir "Finding Me."

Taking the stage Sunday to emotionally accept her award, Davis said, "I wrote this book to honor the 6-year-old Viola, to honor her life, her joy, her trauma, everything."

"It has just been such a journey," she allowed, before bursting into a spontaneous, "I just EGOT!"

The star also thanked "my loves — Julius, Genesis," her husband and daughter. She called them "my life, my joy" and "the best chapter in my book."

Though Davis was a surprise omission in the Best Actress field for this year's Oscar nominations, she won the Oscar for "Fences" in 2016, adding that to her 2001 and 2010 Tony Awards for "King Hedley II" and "Fences," respectively, and her 2015 Emmy for "How to Get Away with Murder."

The other EGOTs are Richard Rogers, Helen Hayes, Rita Moreno, John Gielgud, Audrey Hepburn, Marvin Hamlisch, Jonathan Tunick, Mel Brooks, Mike Nichols, Whoopi Goldberg, Scott Rudin, Robert Lopez, Andrew Lloyd Webber, Tim Rice, John Legend, Alan Menken and Jennifer Hudson.