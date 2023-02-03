Award Shows February 03, 2023
Beyoncé Poised for Record-Breaking Grammys Night!
It could be Beyoncé’s record-breaking night!
Already the winningest woman in Grammys history, she’s up for nine awards, including Song of the Year.
The Beyhive is buzzing that she could also perform!
Queen Bey will face off with Adele and Lizzo in major categories including Record of the Year.
“Extra” also has your sneak peek at the seating arrangements for Taylor Swift and more celebs!
While Lizzo and Adele will be sharing a table, Taylor and Jack Antonoff will be nearby at another table.
While the Grammys aren’t until Sunday, the parties are already in full swing across Hollywood.
“Extra’s” Rachel Lindsay spoke with DJ Khaled and Will.i.am, while Melvin Robert caught up with Clive Davis about his star-studded Grammy party, which is back for the first time since the COVID-19 pandemic hit.