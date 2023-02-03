Beyoncé Poised for Record-Breaking Grammys Night!

Getty Images

It could be Beyoncé’s record-breaking night!

Already the winningest woman in Grammys history, she’s up for nine awards, including Song of the Year.

The Beyhive is buzzing that she could also perform!

Queen Bey will face off with Adele and Lizzo in major categories including Record of the Year.

“Extra” also has your sneak peek at the seating arrangements for Taylor Swift and more celebs!

While Lizzo and Adele will be sharing a table, Taylor and Jack Antonoff will be nearby at another table.

While the Grammys aren’t until Sunday, the parties are already in full swing across Hollywood.