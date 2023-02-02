Pamela Anderson Responds to Criticism Over Her Past #MeToo Comments

Interview magazine

Pamela Anderson opened up to Ronan Farrow for Interview magazine's March issue in a broad conversation about her family, career and more.

One hot topic that came up was her past view of the #MeToo movement.

Farrow tells her, “The spirit of honesty that runs through so much of your public life has sometimes blown up in your face a little bit. You faced a lot of criticism, in the midst of #MeToo reporting that was coming out in the last several years, when you suggested women need to protect themselves a little more.”

He went on, “You told Megyn Kelly, ‘You know what you’re getting into when you go to a hotel room alone.’ Do you feel like that was a healthy thought to introduce into the dialogue at that point?”

Anderson replied, “I could even take it a step further. My mother would tell me — and I think this is the kind of feminism I grew up with — it takes two to tango. Believe me, I’ve been in many situations where it’s like, ‘Come in here, little girl, sit on the bed.’ But my mom would say, ‘If someone answers the door in a hotel robe and you’re going for an interview, don’t go in. But if you do go in, get the job.’”

She went on, “That’s a horrible thing to say, but that’s how I was. I skated on the edges of destruction, I just had this sense of value and self-worth. But I think a lot of people don’t have that or they weren’t taught that. Thank god for the #MeToo movement because things have changed and people are much more careful and respectful.”

Anderson has been making headlines as she promotes her new Netflix documentary “Pamela, A Love Story” and memoir “Love, Pamela.” “Extra’s” Melvin Robert just caught up with the actress and her son Brandon a the L.A. premiere of the doc.

Robert asked what she hopes people will learn from her story, and Pamela replied, “I'm just trying to do the best I can. I'm a small-town girl. It's a real authentic story. Just came to L.A. and did the best I could.”

Her son Brandon convinced his famous mom to open up on screen and on paper.

Pam revealed, “Brandon is the one who said, ‘It's time, Mom. It's time to tell your story’… and I just said... ‘There's where my archives are. I don't know if I've saved anything.’ Turns out I saved everything.”