Mayim Bialik Reveals How She Would Do as a ‘Jeopardy!’ Contestant (Exclusive)

Getty Images

Mayim Bialik is the real-life brainiac turned “Jeopardy!” host, but will we ever see her buzzing in from those famed podiums?

“Extra’s” Rachel Lindsay caught up with the star who confessed she doesn’t think she could handle the pressure.

“I would do horrible and I would cry before anything even happened. I don't think I'd be a good contestant at all.

She isn’t nervous, however, to watch other stars face off on “Celebrity Jeopardy!”

Mayim said of watching celebs compete, “When you have, like, a bunch of comedians, it's definitely a different vibe because they kind of like, they play off each other.” She added, “When celebrities either don't know an answer or mess up, they have like a real strong desire to like make a funny excuse.”

Which celeb has maybe struggled the most? Bialik said, “Jalen Rose… who I’m a huge fan of. Who was just like, ‘I’m just gonna like, be here, and do what I can.’”

Fans can tune in tonight to watch the finale of “Celebrity Jeopardy!” at 8 p.m. ET/PT on ABC.