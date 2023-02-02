‘Fame’ Star Irene Cara’s Cause of Death Revealed

Months after singer Irene Cara’s death at age 63, new details have been released.

According to medical documents, obtained by TMZ, Cara’s official cause of death was arteriosclerotic and hypertensive cardiovascular disease.

The docs also revealed that Irene was diabetic.

In November, her publicist Judith A. Moose broke the news about her death. The somber announcement read, “It is with profound sadness that on behalf of her family, I announce the passing of Irene Cara... [who] passed away in her Florida home. Her cause of death is currently unknown and will be released when information is available."

“Extra’s” Melvin Robert spoke with legendary choreographer Debbie Allen, who worked with Irene on the 1980 classic “Fame.”

While getting emotional, Allen admitted, “That’s hard to talk about… That was painful. I’ve known her since she was 12 in New York.”

Debbie recalled her early memories of Cara, adding, “She played Carnegie Hall when she was like 13. She’s a genius talent her whole life.”

“I just wanted more from her,” Allen went on. “I felt so hurt to know we lost her. I didn’t know she had been ill… We are planning a big documentary on ‘Fame’ and certainly she was going to be a part of that. But that hurt to lose her.”