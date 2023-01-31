Getty Images

Pamela Anderson is telling her story on her terms with her new doc, “Pamela: A Love Story,” and opening up to “Extra’s” Melvin Robert about the doc, her life, her kids… and ex-husband Tommy Lee!

Melvin caught up with Pamela and her son Brandon at the L.A. premiere of the Netflix doc. He asked Anderson, “Why did you feel like now is the time to do it?”

Pam explained, “Timing. I'm old. Time to do it. Look back. I got something to write about. I came out the other side. Full-circle. I went home to the place where I grew up and I was able to reflect on my life.”

She added, “I've written since I was little. I had diaries, and so I learned how I was feeling by writing.”

Robert asked what she hopes people will learn, and Pamela replied, “I'm just trying to do the best I can. I'm a small-town girl. It's a real authentic story. Just came to L.A. and did the best I could.”

The "Baywatch" star also opened up about Lee, after their past relationship was back in the spotlight for the Hulu series “Pam & Tommy.” Anderson has criticized the show for centering around their sex tape scandal.

Pam also calls Tommy “the one” in her new memoir “Love, Pamela.”

Melvin asked why the Mötley Crüe band member was the one, and she said, “Tommy gave me two beautiful boys. You can't beat that.”

Do they still have a relationship? She said, “We talk every once in a while, but he's married, happily married. I'm happy for him. Sometimes relationships have a season. I want to honor that and love that. I was really lucky to have that.”

Her son Brandon convinced his famous mom to open up on screen and on paper.

Pam revealed, “Brandon is the one who said, ‘It's time, Mom. It's time to tell your story’… and I just said... ‘There's where my archives are. I don't know if I've saved anything.’ Turns out I saved everything.”

Melvin asked him, “When did you know that your mother was this international superstar?”

He shared, “I remember coming home from school one day and I was with a friend of mine and I was like... ‘Why don't people take photos of your family?’”

Pamela added, “I picked you up from surf camp and you came up to me and you go... ‘Are you Pamela Anderson?’ And I said… ‘Why?’ And you go... ‘What is that? Why are those people calling you that?’ I remember on career day Brandon said... ‘My dad's a rock star and my mom rescues animals.’ They weren't really aware of what I was doing.”

Brandon produced the doc, and Melvin pointed out, “You've been vocal over the pay discrepancies with your mom when she was on ‘Baywatch.’ Do you feel this sense of responsibility to make sure that she gets her due?”

He said, “When I go back and I even look at past deals and residual checks people would be shocked to find out how people really took advantage of her… A young girl making a bad deal on a big show and she was the biggest star at the time. A lot of people made a lot of money off that, people are going to have to have their day when we come knocking… when she makes $4,000 a year off of ‘Baywatch?’ That's a crime.”

Anderson went on to talk about the impact her sons Brandon and Dylan have had on her life. Melvin said, “You said that your kids saved you. What did they save you from?”

She answered, “Everything. I didn't even like people too much till I had kids. I liked animals… once I had children… It all made sense.”

Robert went on, “You said, too, that your kids are true miracles. They've been through a lot but they don't have holes. Do you carry guilt as a mom?”

She insisted, “Don't we all? I mean, all mothers wish we could do things better. But I am really proud of how we raised our boys and that they were born of true love. They're not afraid of romance or falling in love. And I think they're very brave.”