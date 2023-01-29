Annie Wersching of '24,' 'Timeless' Dies at 45

Getty Images

Annie Wersching, an actress remembered for her work on "24" and other hit TV series, died Sunday at 45 after a cancer battle,

Deadline reports her husband Stephen Full said in a statement, “There is a cavernous hole in the soul of this family today. But she left us the tools to fill it. She found wonder in the simplest moment. She didn’t require music to dance. She taught us not to wait for adventure to find you. ‘Go find it. It’s everywhere.’ And find it we shall."

“As I drove our boys, the true loves of her life, down the winding driveway and street, she would yell BYE! until we were out of earshot and into the world. I can still hear it ringing. Bye my Buddie. ‘I love you little family…’"

Wersching was born March 28, 1977, in St. Louis, Missouri.

She made her TV debut on "Star Trek: Enterprise" (2002) and played Amelia Joffe on 80 episodes of "General Hospital" (2007). Along with two seasons on "24" (2009-2010), she also appeared on "Dallas" (2013), "Extant" (2014), "Castle" (2013-2015), "The Vampire Diaries" (2015-2016), "Timeless" (2017-2018), "Runaways" (2017-2019), "Bosch" (2014-2021), and worked after her diagnosis on "Star Trek: Picard" (2022) and "The Rookie" (2019-2022).