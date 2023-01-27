‘Big Brother’ Couple Alyssa Snider & Kyle Capener Split

“Big Brother” couple Alyssa Snider and Kyle Capener have broken up after less than a year together!

Waiting for your permission to load the Instagram Media.

On Thursday, Capener took to his Instagram Story to announce the split. He wrote, “As tough as it is, I still have a lot of healing to do in this next phase of life. Healing that needs to be done on my own, so with a heavy heart, Alyssa and I have decided to take some time apart.”

“We want to assure you that this decision was made with a lot of love and consideration for each other’s mental health,” Kyle added. “We are still on good terms and will continue to support each other in all aspects of our lives and hope that you’ll do the same.”

Along with showing his appreciation for the support throughout their relationship, he emphasized, “We’ll both benefit from some time to focus on ourselves. We ask that you respect our privacy as we navigate through this difficult time.”

Kyle ended the post, saying, “We still love and care for each other deeply, and we look forward to the future with hope and positivity. Thank you for your understanding and support.”

Alyssa reposted Kyle’s Instagram Story.

The couple met on the 24th season of “Big Brother,” which started shooting in the summer of 2022.

Capener was booted after making some controversial comments about white contestants sticking together in the house.

Of his comments, Alyssa told Us Weekly, “I feel very disappointed with the comments Kyle made in the house and I need a lot of clarity on that. So I think getting out of the house — in jury — I can have some good conversations with Kyle. And then after that, I can have some conversations with my family and friends and see where we lie.”

Kyle shared his two cents, saying, “As far as leaving the game, the responsibility then falls on me to continue to have those conversations, to continue to learn and grow and continue to find resources that can help me understand these types of situations more fully.”

Despite what he said, the two still gave their love a go. In October, Alyssa posted a series of pics from their trip to Saint Augustine, Florida. She wrote, “We had so much fun in St. Augustine this past week! Boat tours, candle making (not our favorite because we both left with headaches😅), late night snack runs, pirate museum, and meeting tons of friendly people that are fans of the show! Thank you all for embracing us and this new chapter.”

Waiting for your permission to load the Instagram Media.