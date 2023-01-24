Julian Sands’ Family Speaks Out as He Remains Missing in Mount Baldy Area

Getty Images

Julian Sands’ family is speaking out as crews continue to look for the missing actor.

Sands, 65, was reported missing 11 days ago after he failed to return from a hike in the Mount Baldy area in California.

He reportedly lives in North Hollywood and has been married to Evgenia Citkowitz since 1990. They share two adult daughters, Imogen and Natalya. He also has a son, Henry, from his previous marriage to Sarah Sands.

In a statement posted by the San Bernardino Sheriff’s Department, the family thanked several rescue teams and wrote, “Our heartfelt thanks to the compassionate members of the San Bernardino County Sheriff’s Department who are coordinating the search for our beloved Julian, not least the heroic search teams listed below who are braving difficult conditions on the ground and in the air to bring Julian home. We are deeply touched by the outpouring of love and support.”

Authorities are also searching for two other missing hikers in the area: Bob Gregory and Jin Chung.

Last week, the sheriff’s department took to Facebook to urge the public to “think twice and heed warnings” before attempting to hike the area.

The department wrote, “Please know the current conditions on Mt Baldy are adverse and extremely dangerous. Due to the high winds, the snow has turned to ice making hiking extremely dangerous. Sheriff’s Search and Rescue efforts are often hampered by poor weather along with dangerous avalanche conditions. The recent storms that brought the snow and ice conditions are not favorable for hikers, even those that feel they have a high level of experience.”

The post noted that 14 rescue attempts have been made over the past four weeks and “two hikers did not survive after falling and injuring themselves.”

Sands is an avid hiker and once described his happiest place to The Guardian as “close to a mountain summit on a glorious cold morning.” In the same interview, he revealed the closest he’s come to death was on a hike.

The star shared, “In the early ‘90s, in the Andes, caught in an atrocious storm above 20,000 ft. with three others. We were all in a very bad way. Some guys close to us perished; we were lucky.”