See Kim Kardashian’s ‘British Chav’ TikTok Makeover

Kim Kardashian is jumping on the latest TikTok trend.

The reality star just transformed into a “British chav,” on the account she shares with daughter North.

A “chav” is someone known for their over-the-top makeup and fashion, but considered to have lower-class taste.

Kim took on the look by chewing some gum, throwing her hair up into a messy bun, using a pencil to create extra-thick brows, covering her face in an orangey foundation, and then adding some light concealer under her eyes. She topped off the transformation with a dark lip liner and some light lipstick.

The makeover was set to Millie B’s track “M to the B.”

