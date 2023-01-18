Celebrity News January 18, 2023
See Kim Kardashian’s ‘British Chav’ TikTok Makeover
Kim Kardashian is jumping on the latest TikTok trend.
The reality star just transformed into a “British chav,” on the account she shares with daughter North.
A “chav” is someone known for their over-the-top makeup and fashion, but considered to have lower-class taste.
Kim took on the look by chewing some gum, throwing her hair up into a messy bun, using a pencil to create extra-thick brows, covering her face in an orangey foundation, and then adding some light concealer under her eyes. She topped off the transformation with a dark lip liner and some light lipstick.
The makeover was set to Millie B’s track “M to the B.”