Getty Images

More than a year after his split from Camila Cabello, it looks like Shawn Mendes might have a new lady!

Mendes, 24, has been spotted several times with longtime chiropractor Dr. Jocelyn Miranda, 51, over the past few months.

To fuel more romance rumors, Jocelyn was spotted arriving at Mendes’ home in West Hollywood on Sunday.

In photos obtained by DailyMail.com, Mendes answered the door for Miranda, who kept it casual in a pink sweater and yoga pants. She also carried a black tote over her shoulder and arrived with some green juices.

Back in July, they were seen having lunch together in photos obtained by the same outlet.

Months later, they were also spotted shopping together at a farmer’s market in West Hollywood. At one point, Mendes even wrapped his arm around Miranda.

In November, they also went grocery shopping together in Erewhon in Los Angeles.

Backgrid

According to Miranda’s website, she has more than 20 years of expertise in chiropractic and rehabilitation.

She also helps singers with their diaphragm and breathing techniques.

Jocelyn has worked with Shawn on big events like the AMAs, VMAs, and “Saturday Night Live.”