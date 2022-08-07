Celebrity News August 07, 2022
Shawn Mendes Enjoys Carefree Beach Day After Tour Cancellation
Shawn Mendes was spotted for the first time since canceling the remaining dates on his Wonder tour — and he looks like the down time is agreeing with him!
In new photos captured by the MEGA agency, Mendes flexed in red swim trunks on a Miami beach Friday.
The 23-year-old "Mercy" singer — who called off his tour to engage in some self-care — showed off his six-pack while romping in the waves and on the shore.
The Canadian Adonis was seen completely submerging himself in the water at one point, emerging with a smile.
Could he be visiting his ex-GF and still-friend Camila Cabelo, who lives in Miami?