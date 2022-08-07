Shawn Mendes Enjoys Carefree Beach Day After Tour Cancellation

MEGA

Shawn Mendes was spotted for the first time since canceling the remaining dates on his Wonder tour — and he looks like the down time is agreeing with him!

In new photos captured by the MEGA agency, Mendes flexed in red swim trunks on a Miami beach Friday.

MEGA

The 23-year-old "Mercy" singer — who called off his tour to engage in some self-care — showed off his six-pack while romping in the waves and on the shore.

MEGA

The Canadian Adonis was seen completely submerging himself in the water at one point, emerging with a smile.