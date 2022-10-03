Jeff Kravitz/Getty Images for iHeartRadio

Shawn Mendes is hitting the big screen in the animated film “Lyle, Lyle, Crocodile”!

“Extra’s” Melvin Robert caught up with Shawn, who plays singing crocodile Lyle in the movie, and his co-star Javier Bardem, who plays the croc’s owner, Hector P. Valenti.

Shawn opened the interview with compliments for Melvin.

“You're a super handsome man. You have this Dwayne Johnson thing going on,” Mendes told him.

Melvin replied, “Thank you. That's high marks coming from you.”

Shawn, who recently canceled his tour due to anxiety, revealed how he related to his character.

“He plays this physical giant. He's super shy and he's super kind of introverted and the stage fright. These are all things that I can constantly feel,” Mendes said. “And I just love how vulnerable he is and I feel like I am kinda just trying to embody that more at this place in my life.”

He added, “I just love how honest of a creature that he is even in his eyes — he is just so honest in what he is doing.”

Melvin commented, “I feel like Lyle could be everybody's friend. I think we all need a friend like Lyle.”

Shawn agreed. “I love the juxtaposition between him being this giant, terrifying creature and being so sensitive and so scared.”

Sharing what he hopes people take away from the movie, Mendes, said, “A lot of it is about finding your own voice. I personally see what it means to trust those who care about you.”

Shawn also just released the single "Heartbeat" from the movie.

Meanwhile, Oscar winner Bardem was not an easy “yes” when it came to signing on to “Lyle, Lyle Crocodile.”

Robert asked, “Javier, I heard that it took some convincing to get you to come on board. Like six Zooms. True or false?

Bardem confirmed, “That's true. But I always play hard to get.”

Showing off his dance moves in the movie, Robert told him “I want to learn how to do that turn…”

“It took me two herniated disks to do that turn. Cluck, cluck! Ah!!”

Mel replied, “For the love of the art, though, right?”

“Everything for the kids,” Bardem said, adding, “Yeah, 99% of my decision was my kids.”

Shawn was happy to make a movie for kids as his first film.

“It really felt like an honor. Because I don't know how many people get to play an animated character and it lives forever in its own world. It was a beautiful thing.”