Over the weekend, Lisa Marie Presley’s autopsy was performed.

A source told TMZ that an autopsy was completed on Saturday, but a cause of death has not been revealed.

The L.A. County Coroner’s Officer is still waiting on the toxicology results, which could take some time. Once the results are in, a cause of death can be determined.

The outlet also reported that Presley suffered a second heart attack at the hospital, but her family had reportedly signed a “do not resuscitate” order, due to her condition.

Presley was reportedly brain-dead when she arrived at the hospital.

On Thursday, Presley died at the age of 54 after suffering cardiac arrest at her Calabasas, California, home. Though paramedics were able to help her regain a pulse before transporting her to a West Hills hospital, she was unable to be saved.

A rep for Lisa Marie's daughter Riley Keough told The Hollywood Reporter that she’ll be laid to rest at Graceland, where her son Benjamin and famous dad Elvis Presley are also buried.

Presley’s grief counselor David Kessler is recounting her final weekend, which included visiting the graves of Benjamin and Elvis.

Along with a photo of Lisa Marie from their last weekend together, Kessler shared on Instagram, “Saturday night we sat at the graves of her father and son. We talked about the heartbreak she grew up with and the more recent devastation of her son’s death. She showed me where she would be buried someday. I said a long time from now …and she said yes,I have so much to do.”

Presley died just days after attending the Golden Globes, where she appeared unsteady on the red carpet.