Lisa Marie Presley Will Be Laid to Rest at Graceland

Getty Images

Lisa Marie Presley’s final resting place has been determined.

On Friday, a rep for her daughter Riley Keough told The Hollywood Reporter, “Lisa Marie’s final resting place will be at Graceland, next to her beloved son Ben.”

More than two years ago, Benjamin died by suicide at the age of 27.

Benjamin was laid to rest at Graceland’s Meditation Garden, where his famous grandfather Elvis Presley was also buried.

On Thursday, TMZ reported that Presley suffered “full” cardiac arrest at home in Calabasas, California.

A source told the outlet that epinephrine was administered to Presley to help her regain her pulse. She was then rushed to a hospital in West Hills, where she later died.

Lisa Marie’s mom Priscilla announced the sad news in a statement to People. She said, “It is with a heavy heart that I must share the devastating news that my beautiful daughter Lisa Marie has left us. She was the most passionate, strong, and loving woman I have ever known. We ask for privacy as we try to deal with this profound loss. Thank you for the love and prayers. At this time, there will be no further comment."

Presley died just two days after she hit the red carpet at the Golden Globes.

Lisa Marie and Presley were on hand to support Austin Butler, who won Best Actor — Motion Picture — Drama for his portrayal of Elvis Presley in “Elvis.”

Before the show, “Extra’s” Billy Bush spoke with Lisa Marie, who raved about Austin’s portrayal.

Along with saying she was "mind-blown" over his performance, Lisa Marie noted, "I actually had to take five days to process it."