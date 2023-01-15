Lisa Marie Presley's Half Brother 'Lost for Words' Over Her Death

Getty Images

Navarone Garibaldi, Lisa Marie Presley's 35-year-old half brother, is speaking out in the wake of her shocking death on Thursday.

Navarone, the son of Priscilla Presley and her ex-husband Marco Garibaldi, posted an image of himself as a toddler with Lisa Marie, writing, "Big sister… i hope you are now at peace and happy with your Dad and your son by your side."

Seeming to reference the 2020 suicide of Lisa Marie's son, Benjamin Keough, 27, he went on, "I know the past couple years weren’t easy for you, and I wish things had been different between us. regardless, you are my sister and I’m sending love and prayers for your journey home. I still can’t believe this, I’m lost for words. Love you sis. Beijos. 💔."

On Friday, a rep for Lisa Marie's daughter Riley Keough told The Hollywood Reporter, “Lisa Marie’s final resting place will be at Graceland, next to her beloved son Ben.”

Benjamin was laid to rest at Graceland’s Meditation Garden, where his famous grandfather Elvis Presley was also buried.

Graceland was Lisa Marie's personal playground growing up.