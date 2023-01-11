Carole Cook, of 'The Lucy Show' and 'Sixteen Candles,' Dies at 98

Getty Images

Carole Cook, the flame-haired comedic actress who was part of Lucille Ball's personal and professional orbit, and who Gen Xers remember fondly as the grandmother in "Sixteen Candles," died Wednesday in L.A.

Cook had recently suffered a fall and had been hospitalized. Her death, announced on social media by friends, came just days before what would have been her 99th birthday.

Cook, a longtime trouper with roots in the theater and credits from the early days of television, was remembered warmly by Broadway veteran Lee Roy Reams — her "42nd Street" co-star — who wrote on Facebook, "My Bosom Buddy, Carole Cook, is in Heaven! There was never a kinder, more generous or funnier person on this planet!"

He went on to recall, "I loved her the minute we met the first day of rehearsal for 42nd Street. We used to go to the Ziegfeld Cafe after the show and the waiters would line up & sing Hello, Dolly as she entered. Some of them are in heaven now singing as she enters the pearly gates along with so many of her friends. I will miss her every moment till we're together again!! Happy Trails, Darling!!!!!"

Born January 14, 1924, in Abilene, Texas, Cook originated the role of Mrs. Peacham off-Broadway in "The Threepenny Opera" (1956). By 1959, she had been discovered by fellow redhead Ball and flown to Hollywood, where she appeared in a showcase. Ball came up with the stage name Carole after her late friend Carole Lombard, telling Cook, "You have the same disrespect for everything in general!"

Her candor got Cook in hot water in her nineties when she was asked about President Trump by TMZ in 2018 and she quipped, "Where's John Wilkes Booth when you need him?"

Cook's TV career was born with appearances on the series "U.S. Marshal" in 1960, followed by work on such shows as "The Many Loves of Dobie Gillis" (1963), "Kentucky Jones" (1964), and "Daniel Boone" (1966).

Her biggest impact in the medium came via 18 appearances on her friend's iconic "The Lucy Show" from 1963-1968. She excelled at playing easily ruffled matrons, displaying comedy timing that could keep pace with Ball and with co-star Vivian Vance.

She also made five appearances on "Here's Lucy" (1969-1974).

Films during her early career included "Palm Springs Weekend" (1963) with Troy Donahue and Connie Stevens and the Don Knotts classic "The Incredible Mr. Limpet" (1964).

She appeared on many of the top-rated series on TV over the years, including "McMillan & Wife" (1972 & 1974), "Maude" (1974), "Baretta" (1975), "Chico and the Man" (1975-1976)), "Emergency!" (1976), "Starsky and Hutch" (1977), "Charlie's Angels" (1976 & 1977), "Kojak" (1977), "Laverne & Shirley" (1982), "Murder, She Wrote" (1985 & 1988), "Dynasty" (1986-1987), "Cagney & Lacey" (1986-1988), and "Grey's Anatomy" (2006)

Though far more familiar on television, she made some memorable film appearances, including in "American Gigolo" (1980), "Summer Lovers" (1982), and her unforgettable turn as a grandmother in the '80s classic "Sixteen Candles" (1984). Later film work included "A Very Sordid Wedding" (2017) and her swan song, "Still Waiting in the Wings" (2018), an all-star comedy directed by Q. Allan Brocka ("Boy Culture").

Throughout her career, she returned to the stage, most notably her Broadway debut in 1979's "Romantic Comedy," and the acclaimed Broadway revival of "42nd Street" (1980) and its eventual tour (1984).

In 2018 — at the age of 94 — Cook made her cabaret debut at Feinstein's/54 Below in NYC to glowing reviews.