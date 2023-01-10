Why Henry Winkler Can’t Spill the Beans on ‘Barry’ at Golden Globes 2023 (Exclusive)

Hollywood Foreign Press Association

On Tuesday, Henry Winkler suited up for the 2023 Golden Globes.

“Extra’s” Billy Bush spoke with Winkler, who was nominated for Best Supporting Actor — Television tSeries for his work on “Barry.”

When asked about another season of “Barry,” Winkler quipped, “I can’t say anything… If I speak about anything other than the name is ‘Barry,’ it’s on HBO, I will be dead.”

Henry was more than happy to talk about his budding friendship with Kansas City Chiefs superstar Patrick Mahomes!

Winkler shared, “Rich Eisen is the glue that put us together… Patrick invited me to the game, gave me his jersey. I just made commercials today for Kansas City for the playoffs.”

Henry described Patrick as “charming” with “no body fat.” He elaborated, “I hugged him. Your hand doesn’t go anywhere.”

In honor of the legendary Barbara Walters, who died in December, Henry was willing to answer a question that she once asked Russian president Vladimir Putin.