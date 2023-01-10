Golden Globe Winners 2023: The Complete List!

The 2023 Golden Globe winners updated live!

Best Motion Picture — Drama

“Avatar: The Way of Water”

“Elvis”

“The Fabelmans”

“Tár”

“Top Gun: Maverick”

Actress in a Motion Picture — Drama

Cate Blanchett, “Tár”

Olivia Colman, “Empire of Light”

Viola Davis, “The Woman King”

Ana de Armas, “Blonde”

Michelle Williams, “The Fabelmans”

Actor in a Motion Picture — Drama

Austin Butler, “Elvis”

Brendan Fraser, “The Whale”

Hugh Jackman, “The Son”

Bill Nighy, “Living”

Jeremy Pope, “The Inspection”

Best Motion Picture — Musical or Comedy

“Babylon”

“The Banshees of Inisherin”

“Everything Everywhere All at Once”

“Glass Onion: A Knives Out Mystery”

“Triangle of Sadness”

Actress in a Motion Picture — Musical or Comedy

Lesley Manville, “Mrs. Harris Goes to Paris”

Margot Robbie, “Babylon”

Anya Taylor-Joy, “The Menu”

Emma Thompson, “Good Luck to You, Leo Grande”

Michelle Yeoh, “Everything Everywhere All at Once”

Actor in a Motion Picture — Musical or Comedy

Diego Calva, “Babylon”

Daniel Craig, “Glass Onion: A Knives Out Mystery”

Adam Driver, “White Noise”

Colin Farrell, “The Banshees of Inisherin”

Ralph Fiennes, “The Menu”

Supporting Actress in a Motion Picture

Angela Bassett, “Black Panther: Wakanda Forever” WINNER

Kerry Condon, “The Banshees of Inisherin”

Jamie Lee Curtis, “Everything Everywhere All at Once”

Dolly de Leon, “Triangle of Sadness”

Carey Mulligan, “She Said”

Supporting Actor in a Motion Picture

Brendan Gleeson, “The Banshees of Inisherin”

Barry Keoghan, “The Banshees of Inisherin”

Brad Pitt, “Babylon”

Ke Huy Quan, “Everything Everywhere All at Once” WINNER

Eddie Redmayne, “The Good Nurse”

Director — Motion Picture

James Cameron, “Avatar: The Way of Water”

Daniel Kwan, Daniel Scheinert “Everything Everywhere All at Once”

Baz Luhrmann, “Elvis”

Martin McDonagh, “The Banshees of Inisherin”

Steven Spielberg, “The Fabelmans”

Screenplay — Motion Picture

Todd Field, “Tár”

Daniel Kwan and Daniel Scheinert, “Everything Everywhere All at Once”

Martin McDonagh, “The Banshees of Inisherin”

Sarah Polley, “Women Talking”

Steven Spielberg and Tony Kushner, “The Fabelmans”

Original Score — Motion Picture

Carter Burwell, “The Banshees of Inisherin”

Alexandre Desplat, “Guillermo del Toro’s Pinocchio”

Hildur Guðnadóttir, “Women Talking”

Justin Hurwitz, “Babylon”

John Williams, “The Fabelmans”

Original Song — Motion Picture

“Carolina” by Taylor Swift (“Where the Crawdads Sing”)

“Ciao Papa” by Alexandre Desplat, Roeban Katz, Guillermo del Toro (“Guillermo del Toro’s Pinocchio”)

“Hold My Hand” by Lady Gaga and Bloodpop (“Top Gun: Maverick”)

“Lift Me Up” by Tems, Ludwig Göransson, Rihanna and Ryan Coogler (“Black Panther: Wakanda Forever”)

“Naatu Naatu” by M.M. Keeravani, Chandrabose (“RRR”)

Motion Picture — Animated

“Guillermo del Toro’s Pinocchio”

“Inu-Oh”

“Marcel the Shell with Shoes On”

“Puss in Boots: The Last Wish”

“Turning Red”

Best Picture — Non-English Language

“All Quiet on the Western Front”

“Argentina, 1985”

“Close”

“Decision to Leave”

“RRR”

Best Television Series — Drama

“Better Call Saul”

“The Crown”

“House of the Dragon”

“Ozark”

“Severance”

Actress in a Television Series — Drama

Emma D’Arcy, “House of the Dragon”

Laura Linney, “Ozark”

Imelda Staunton, “The Crown”

Hilary Swank, “Alaska Daily”

Zendaya, “Euphoria”

Actor in a Television Series, Drama

Jeff Bridges, “The Old Man”

Kevin Costner, “Yellowstone”

Diego Luna, “Andor”

Bob Odenkirk, “Better Call Saul”

Adam Scott, “Severance”

Best Musical/Comedy Series

“Abbott Elementary”

“The Bear”

“Hacks”

“Only Murders in the Building”

“Wednesday”

Television Actress — Musical/Comedy Series

Quinta Brunson, “Abbott Elementary”

Kaley Cuoco, “The Flight Attendant”

Selena Gomez, “Only Murders in the Building”

Jenna Ortega, “Wednesday”

Jean Smart, “Hacks”

Television Actor — Musical/Comedy Series

Donald Glover, “Atlanta”

Bill Hader, “Barry”

Steve Martin, “Only Murders in the Building”

Martin Short, “Only Murders in the Building”

Jeremy Allen White, “The Bear”

Supporting Actress — Musical-Comedy or Drama Television Series

Elizabeth Debicki, “The Crown”

Hannah Einbinder, “Hacks”

Julia Garner, “Ozark”

Janelle James, “Abbott Elementary”

Sheryl Lee Ralph, “Abbott Elementary”

Supporting Actor — Musical-Comedy or Drama Television Series

John Lithgow, “The Old Man”

Jonathan Pryce, “The Crown”

John Turturro, “Severance”

Tyler James Williams, “Abbott Elementary”

Henry Winkler, “Barry”

Best Limited Series, Anthology Series or Motion Picture Made for Television

“Black Bird”

“Dahmer — Monster: The Jeffrey Dahmer Story”

“The Dropout”

“Pam and Tommy”

“The White Lotus”

Actress in a Limited Series, Anthology Series or Motion Picture Made for Television

Jessica Chastain, “George & Tammy”

Julia Garner, “Inventing Anna”

Lily James, “Pam and Tommy”

Julia Roberts, “Gaslit”

Amanda Seyfried, “The Dropout”

Actor in a Limited Series, Anthology Series or Television Motion Picture

Taron Egerton, “Black Bird”

Colin Firth, “The Staircase”

Andrew Garfield, “Under the Banner of Heaven”

Evan Peters, “Dahmer — Monster: The Jeffrey Dahmer Story”

Sebastian Stan, “Pam & Tommy”

Supporting Actress in a Limited Series, Anthology Series or Motion Picture Made for Television

Jennifer Coolidge, “The White Lotus”

Claire Danes, “Fleishman Is in Trouble”

Daisy Edgar-Jones, “Under the Banner of Heaven”

Niecy Nash, “Dahmer — Monster: The Jeffrey Dahmer Story”

Aubrey Plaza, “The White Lotus”