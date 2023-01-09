Shemar Moore & GF Jesiree Dizon Expecting First Child

“S.W.A.T.” star Shemar Moore, 52, is breaking some big news!

During an upcoming episode of the “Jennifer Hudson Show,” Moore shared, “My mother is in heaven right now. It’ll be the three-year anniversary on February 8. On February 8, I’m gonna make one of her dreams come true because in real life, Shemar Moore is about to be a daddy.”

While Moore is “excited,” he admitted, “I was worried for while that maybe that ship had sailed… God had my back and things lined up and it’s gonna be the best part of my life.”

“My life is grand, but I know whenever God does call my name once I get this experience, I’ll be able to go to heaven whole,” Moore went on.

Shemar also revealed the gender of the baby on his Instagram.

In the video, Shemar says he found out that he was having a baby girl at the gender reveal party.

Shemar is expecting his first child with his model girlfriend Jesiree Dizon, who made an appearance in the video.

Jesiree is also the mother of another child from a previous relationship. In the video, Dizon expressed her desire to have a girl, but added, “I just want whatever is healthy… I’m just so excited for this portion of our life together.”