Brad Pitt Makes Surprise Appearance at Kaley Cuoco’s Baby Shower

Kaley Cuoco, 37, and Tom Pelphrey, 40, celebrated their baby girl over the weekend with a huge baby shower bash… that included Brad Pitt!

Kaley shared a series of photos from the special night, which took place at a horse ranch, writing, “Last night we got to celebrate our future unicorn surrounded by incredible friends, family & animals in the most magical environment…thank you to the very special group of people who made it a night we will all remember for the rest of our lives 🥹💓.”

In the photos, Kaley can be seen showing off her baby bump in a bright pink floral dress as she enjoys the shower with Tom, who is dressed to the nines in a dark suit.

The lavish party took place in a tent strung with lights and a big balloon sign that said “Pelphrey Baby.” Their cake featured the words “Big Baby City” and what appeared to be some of their favorite places and things, like horses, a film reel, the Hollywood sign, and more.

Guests were also treated to a 400-drone light show that lit up the sky with pictures and messages like “Baby Girl Pelphrey 2023.”

The “Big Bang Theory” star and “Ozark” actor’s many family and friends were on hand to celebrate with them… including that surprise appearance by Brad Pitt!

Singer Jonathan Bluth shared a photo posing alongside Pitt, who appeared to be wearing a green jumpsuit. Bluth made a “Fight Club” joke in the caption, writing, “I joined a new club.” See the pic here.

Kaley’s sister Briana was also among the revelers, and posted her own pics as she shared, “A very good night 😍💖 can’t wait to be an aunt to this little angel.”

Actor Prakash Amritraj was also their, and opened up about his friendship with Kaley on Instagram. He wrote, "@kaleycuoco Absolutely wild to think that we’ve known each other for the better part of 3 decades 🫣; to see you glow like this and be the happiest someone can be with @tommypelphrey just makes me ☺️🥰🙏🏾. Tom, so glad y’all found each other ❤️. God Bless my man. Wishing you 3 THE most blessed time ahead 💗🙏🏾. Big Big Love! - Uncle P 😁 PS - I’m available for babysitting anytime."

Bachelorette Ali Fedotowsky took to Instagram to share snaps from the special night, too. She wrote, “I truly don’t even have the words to describe the magic of last night! The laughs, happy tears, and dancing will stay with me forever! And oh my gosh, the drone show?!?!?! Swiped to see the video. It was one of the most incredible things I’ve ever seen! @kaleycuoco and @tommypelphrey your sweet girl is so so so loved!”

She added, “Kaley my friend, I have never seen you radiate the way you do in this moment. You are absolutely GLOWING and your joy is completely contagious. I want to hug that belly of yours all day and soak it all up because it’s truly beautiful and emotional to witness. You were made for motherhood and I can’t wait to meet your sweet girl. Love you!”



Giving props to Briana, she closed with, “And @bricuoco you throw one heck of a party girl!!!! 😘”

Kaley and Tom announced their pregnancy in October. She wrote on Instagram, “💕Baby girl Pelphrey coming 2023💕 beyond blessed and over the moon… I 💓you @tommypelphrey !!!”

"Extra" spoke with Tom about the pregnancy back in October, and he shared at the time, “We’re so excited.” He went on, “It's the most incredible thing. Very blessed… very fortunate… very lucky… Everybody's healthy... It's a beautiful thing.”

Weeks before the announcement, Kaley told “Extra” on the red carpet that she “met Tom at the right moment.”