Aaron Rodgers & Mallory Edens Spark Dating Rumors

Aaron Rodgers, 39, and Mallory Edens, 26, are reportedly dating!

According to TMZ, the pair has moved past the friend zone, noting they just sat courtside together at the Milwaukee Bucks game last month.

She was also spotted at one of Aaron’s Green Bay Packers games, decked out in fan gear.

Edens is a model, influencer and the daughter of Bucks co-owner Wes Edens. Rodgers is also a minority owner of the team.

TMZ points out that Aaron and Mallory were spotted at Bucks games together in the past, but back then it was believed to be platonic.