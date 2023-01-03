Blake Lively Jokes Her Workout ‘Isn’t Working’ as She Shows Off Bare Baby Bump

Blake Lively showed off her baby bump on Instagram, as she joked her workout “isn’t working.”

The star posted before and after pics alongside her trainer Don Saladino, as she teased, "Been doing @donsaladino's workout program for months now. Something isn't working.”

Lively and husband Ryan Reynolds are expecting their fourth child together. They are already parents to three girls: James, 8, Inez, 6, and Betty, 3.

In November, Ryan told “Extra” his daughters are “really excited” about their new sibling, who is on the way!

Later that same month, he confessed he’s secretly hoping for another girl.

“I'm sort of used to girls so I, you know, secretly I've been hoping for that, but I'll take whatever comes.”

Jenn asked if Ryan was “mentally prepared” for having at least three teenage girls under one roof in the future.