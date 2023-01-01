Modest Mouse Drummer Jeremiah Green Dies Days After Cancer Diagnosis

Getty Images

Less than a week after his mother announced he was battling stage 4 cancer, Modest Mouse drummer Jeremiah Green has died. He was 45.

The band announced Green had "laid down to rest and simply faded out" on New Year's Eve.

"Please appreciate all the love you give,get, have given, and will get. Above all, Jeremiah was about love," the band went on to say on Instagram.

Green's mom Carol confirmed his death in a Facebook post, writing, "It is with a very heavy heart that the Green and Namatame families announce the passing of their husband, father, son and brother, Jeremiah Green. Jeremiah, drummer and founding member of the Issaquah based band Modest Mouse, lost his courageous battle with cancer on December 31. He went peacefully in his sleep. Jeremiah was a light to so many. At this time the family is requesting privacy. More information will be forthcoming including a Celebration of Life for friends and fans in the coming months."

"Jeremiah’s loved ones would like to thank everyone for their continued well wishes and support," she went on.

The news came as a shock to fans, as it had been reported by a friend that Green's oncologist was optimistic about his chances of surviving.