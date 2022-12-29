Kirstie Alley’s Death Certificate Reveals New Details

Getty Images

There are new details surrounding Kirstie Alley’s death.

According to her death certificate, obtained by Us Weekly, Alley was cremated after she passed away on December 5.

The document also states that she died at her Clearwater, Florida, home.

Alley, 71, died following a battle with colon cancer. She had been receiving treatment at Moffitt Cancer Center in Tampa.

The “Cheers” star had two children, True and Lillie, from her marriage to Parker Stevenson. They shared on Twitter earlier this month, “To all our friends, far and wide around the world… We are sad to inform you that our incredible, fierce and loving mother has passed away after a battle with cancer, only recently discovered.

“She was surrounded by her closest family and fought with great strength, leaving us with a certainty of her never-ending joy of living and whatever adventures lie ahead,” the statement went on. “As iconic as she was on screen, she was an even more amazing mother and grandmother.”

Showing their appreciation for the medical team, the statement said, “We are grateful to the incredible team of doctors and nurses at the Moffitt Cancer Center for their care.