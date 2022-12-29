Christopher Mintz-Plasse & Britt Bowman Engaged

Instagram

Christopher Mintz-Plasse is getting married!

The actor, who famously played McLovin in “Superbad,” proposed to girlfriend Britt Bowman on Christmas Eve after more than five years together.

Christopher, 33, announced the news on Instagram, joking, “Life’s over!!!” He included pics of the couple kissing and celebrating, as well as a cute photo of Mintz-Plasse on one knee as if he’s popping the question to pal Matthew Koma.

Matthew, who is married to Hilary Duff, wrote in the comments, “I can’t wait to spend the rest of your life together.”

Other famous friends like Mandy Moore and Alison Brie congratulated the couple in the comments.

Britt also posted the news, sharing, “@mintzplasse did a thing 💍12.24.22 ❤️❤️❤️🎉”