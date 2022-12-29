‘9-1-1: Lone Star’ Actor Tyler Sanders’ Cause of Death Revealed

Instagram

Tyler Sanders, 18, died in June at his L.A. home, and now the actor’s cause of death has been revealed.

According to the Los Angeles County Medical Examiner’s autopsy report obtained by TMZ, Sanders died of a fentanyl overdose. His death was ruled accidental.

The report also states that Tyler told a friend via text that he was using fentanyl, but did not answer the friend’s phone calls after sending the text.

The doc states that Sanders, who lived alone, was found unresponsive in his bed.

The coroner also indicated that Sanders had a history of drug abuse, including heroin, cocaine, LSD, mushrooms, and Xanax. What appeared to be illicit drugs were discovered in the bathroom.

The teen had recently appeared in “9-1-1: Lone Star.” Some of his other work included “Fear the Walking Dead” (2017) and “The Rookie” (2018), and he also earned a Daytime Emmy nomination in 2021 for his role as Leo in “Just Add Magic: Mystery City” (2020).