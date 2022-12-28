‘The Challenge’ Stars Jenna Compono & Zach Nichols Welcome Baby #2

Instagram

“The Challenge” alum Jenna Compono and Zach Nichols are parents again!

The couple announced the news via E! News and on Instagram, alongside precious pics of their baby girl.

Jenna wrote, “On December 27th 2022 at 5:47 AM, we would like to welcome Liliana Marie ♥️ Weighing: 7 Pounds 4 Oz Length: 20.28 Inches.”

Zach joked on his Instagram page, “I can’t wait to show her future boyfriends my gun collection. Welcome Liliana Marie ♥️”

The couple, who are already the mom and dad of 1-year-old son Anthony, revealed in June that they were expecting their second child.

Nichols told E! at the time, “I was ecstatic, extremely excited, and overjoyed. I want my kids close in age like my siblings are. It’s like having a built-in best friend.”

After welcoming Anthony in September 2021, Jenna told Us Weekly, “We made this adorable little life. It’s truly the best feeling ever. We haven’t put him down once yet; we are completely obsessed.”

Compono and Nichols met on “The Challenge: Battle of the Exes 2” in 2014. While they did split at one point, the couple got back together in 2018. Nichols popped the question in 2019.