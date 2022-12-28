Bob Marley’s Grandson Joseph ‘Jo Mersa’ Marley’s Death at 31: New Details

Getty Images

New details have emerged surrounding the death of Bob Marley’s grandson Joseph “Jo Mersa” Marley.

Jo Mersa’s rep confirmed his death to Rolling Stone, and journalist Abka Fitz-Henley was first to report that the singer was “found unresponsive in a vehicle.”

Now, South Florida’s WZPP Radio adds he was “found in his vehicle” on Tuesday and “passed away unexpectedly from an asthma attack.”

The station noted that the reggae artist leaves behind a wife and daughter. He is also survived by his Grammy-winning father Stephen Marley.

According to Rolling Stone, Jo Mersa was born in Jamaica in 1991 and moved to Miami at 11. His first song, “My Girl,” a collab with cousin Daniel Bambaata Marley, was released in 2010.

He went on to release his first album, “Comfortable,” in 2014 and his second, “Eternal,” in 2021.

In 2014, Jo Mersa told Rolling Stone of growing up in the famous Marley family, "It was a very magical thing, seeing those people come around to the house and how the whole work process would happen. I would come home and try to do homework, but I’d end up getting distracted and go peek in the studio. You would always want to run in and run out to see what was going on."