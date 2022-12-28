Bill Cosby Plans to Tour in 2023

Getty Images

Bill Cosby is planning to go on tour in 2023.

He shared the news during a surprise interview with “WGH Talk” host Scott Spears on Wednesday.

According to Variety, the controversial comedian answered “yes” when asked if he planned tour in 2023.

Cosby is currently facing a sexual assault lawsuit in New York state, but denies any wrongdoing.

He told Spears, “When I come out of this, I feel that I will be able to perform and be the Bill Cosby that my audience knows me to be.”

When asked about touring, Cosby said, “Yes. Yes, because there’s so much fun to be had in this storytelling that I do. Years ago, maybe 10 years ago, I found it was better to say it after I write it.”

The star’s rep Andrew Wyatt told Variety that Cosby is “looking at spring/summer to start touring.”

Cosby was convicted on a criminal sex assault charge in Pennsylvania in 2018, but was released from prison in 2021 after the state Supreme Court overturned his conviction. At the time of his release, he tweeted, “I have never changed my stance nor my story. I have always maintained my innocence.”

Earlier this month, five women brought a new sexual assault lawsuit against Cosby in New York state.