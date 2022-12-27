Jamie Lynn Spears on Humbling ‘Special Forces’ Experience (Exclusive)

FOX

Jamie Lynn Spears and Beverly Mitchell are pushing their limits on “Special Forces: World’s Toughest Test.”

“Extra’s” Jenn Lahmers spoke with Spears and Mitchell about the crazy challenges they endured and why it was both a “humbling” and “empowering” experience.

In the newest celebrity competition show, the only way to win is to survive doing activities like tightroping across canyons and jumping out of helicopters.

Jamie shared, “I was genuinely like, how is this cleared?… What you see is very truly exactly what happened.”

Of jumping out of the helicopter, Spears commented, “They were like, ‘Tuck your chin’... and that’s all you got, and then in one second, you are out the side of the helicopter.”

She emphasized, “It’s also so fast-paced that you don’t have time… You just have to do it.”

Jamie noted that it was “nice to turn that control off.” She elaborated, “I’m up there and I look like absolute crap and I’m doing something really amazing and I think that’s what is important… It’s so easy to be caught up in superficial things. At the end of the day, it cuts through all of your vanity. It humbles you, and that’s important.”

Beverly stressed, “We all have fears and we all have insecurities and we all have things that we don’t think we can do… And to put yourself in that situation where you push through it and you do it... that’s pretty awesome.”

Other big names who will be part of the show include former “The Bachelorette” star Hannah Brown, NFL player Danny Amendola, and “The Real Housewives of Atlanta” star Kenya Moore.

Both Beverly and Jamie admitted there were a lot of tears shed. Jamie commented, “I am not a crier… I cried more on the show than I have in the past five years… I left there feeling lighter. It was definitely needed.”