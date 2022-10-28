Dramatic Sneak Peek! Jamie Lynn Spears, Kate Gosselin and Others Undergo Brutal Military Training for New Show

Jamie Lynn Spears, Kate Gosselin, Kenya Moore and other celebs are giving it their all for the new FOX reality show “Special Forces: World’s Toughest Test.”

FOX released a dramatic sneak peek, revealing just how tough the training gets.

In the video, we see Jamie Lynn crossing her arms and dropping from a helicopter into the ocean, an emotional Kate declaring, "I want to do this so bad," and Kenya behind the wheel of a vehicle as she yells, “Gunfire!”

The preview also shows a rigorous ropes training high in the air, as well as a lesson on being trapped in a submerged vehicle. There is hand-to-hand combat and massive explosions too.

The stars just have one goal… to last 10 days without quitting!

Other celebs joining Jamie Lynn, Kate and Kenya are Spice Girl Melanie Brown, Bachelorette Hannah Brown, Olympian Gus Kenworthy, NBA player Dwight Howard, Donald Trump aide Anthony Scaramucci, actress Beverly Mitchell, Olympian Nastia Liukin, soccer player Carli Lloyd, R&B star Montell Jordan, baseball player Mike Piazza, Dr. Drew Pinsky, football player Danny Amendola and chef Tyler Florence.

As the clip plays, Spears cries as she says she wants to "feel worth something." At another point Mitchell says, "It's facing all of my worst fears here," and Moore reveals, "I want to show my daughter what's possible."

Brown emphasizes, "I think you grow when you're uncomfortable.”

According a FOX press release, the stars will “endure some of the harshest, most grueling challenges from the playbook of the actual Special Forces selection process. There are no votes, and no eliminations — just survival. These celebrities, who are so used to being in the spotlight, quickly learn the meaning of ‘no guts, no glory’ — and no glam.”