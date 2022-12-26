Bob Saget's Widow Kelly Rizzo Reflects on His Death 1 Year Later

StarTraksPhoto/Michael Simon

Bob Saget's widow, Kelly Rizzo, is pausing to reflect on the loss of her late husband nearly a year after his shocking death at 65.

In an Instagram post showing the couple holding hands last Christmas, she wrote, "Cherish every single moment. I certainly didn't think that our first Christmas together (in the same city) last year would be our last."

Christmas 2021 was the first time Saget had traveled to Chicago to spend the holidays with Rizzo's side of the family.

Writing that Saget had met their niece Alex, age 2, Rizzo went on, "Alex still remembers 'Uncle Bob' and talks about him every single day."

Later in her loving tribute, Rizzo wrote, "I'm just so grateful that I got to have that incredible man in my life and that I got to be in his for 6 years. There's no greater Christmas present than that."

Bob Saget was found dead in his hotel room at the Ritz-Carlton in Orlando in January of this year.

While authorities initially believed that Saget might have suffered a heart attack or stroke, his cause of death turned out to be even more shocking.

In a statement to "Extra" in February, his family revealed that he died from head trauma. They said, “The authorities have determined that Bob passed from head trauma. They have concluded that he accidentally hit the back of his head on something, thought nothing of it, and went to sleep. No drugs or alcohol were involved.”

Saget’s family noted that the love and support they’ve received from his fans have “been a great comfort to us and for which we are eternally grateful.”

“Now that we have the final conclusions from the authorities’ investigation, we felt it only proper that the fans hear those conclusions directly from us,” the statement continued.

“As we continue to mourn together, we ask everyone to remember the love and laughter that Bob brought to this world, and the lessons he taught us all: to be kind to everyone, to let the people you love know you love them, and to face difficult times with hugs and laughter.”