The Rockettes Tease Christmas Spectacular 2022

For nearly 100 years, the Radio City Rockettes have been high-kicking it into the holidays with their annual Christmas Spectacular!

“Extra” got an all-access preview of this year’s show from four Rockettes, who dished on their festive, cutting-edge production.

One Rockette teased, “We have a beloved new reimagined scene this year. It’s called ‘Dance with the Frost Fairies.’ It features us Rockettes performing as frost fairies.”

“Also onstage, we have big fairy wings and we’re flying around the stage,” she went on.

The Rockettes went on to demonstrate how to do their signature strut kicks.