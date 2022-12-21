‘Laguna Beach’ Star Talan Torriero Expecting Surprise Baby #3

“Laguna Beach” alum Talan Torriero, 36, has another baby on the way!

On Tuesday, Talan announced that he’s expecting his third child with wife Danielle.

He wrote on Instagram, “Oops baby due June 2023 👶🏼👶🏼👶🏼.”

Talan posted a video of Danielle telling their two kids Brandon, 5, and Hudson, 2, about the pregnancy.

In the video, Talan is heard saying, “Holy sh*t… Mama’s having another baby.”

Danielle reacted to the positive pregnancy test, saying, “I knew it! I freaking knew it."

Talan and Danielle have been married for eight years and are now living in Nebraska.

Torriero has stepped away from reality TV, but what is he up to nowadays?

A few months ago, Talan revealed that he got a “big boy job” in performance marketing.

In a TikTok video, he noted that he’s created Instagram ads and TikTok videos for brands like Smile Direct Club, Curology, HIMS, and Nordictrack. He said, “The chance that you've seen one of my ads is like 100%, so now you know."

Lauren Conrad recently revealed that many women were secretly hooking up with Talan on “Laguna Beach.”

Talan shared his reaction to Lauren’s confession on “Hollywood Raw with Dax Holt and Adam Glyn.”

He said, “I texted her after she did that interview on ‘Back to the Beach’ and I said, 'You just, like, completely blew up my life.’ And she was just like, 'I'm so sorry.' I said, 'Listen, it could be a lot worse. You just pretty much made me look like the coolest guy in town. So I appreciate it.' Then she started laughing, she's like, 'Oh, my God.'"

Talan initially reacted to Lauren’s comments by posting a TikTok of himself miming Taylor Swift’s hit song “Anti-Hero.”