A Look Inside Evan Ross’ Swanky ‘Hideaway’ Restaurant

Actor and musician Evan Ross is all about Mexican restaurant The Hideaway in Beverly Hills.

“Extra” recently got a tour of the swanky hot spot from Evan himself!

Ross shared, “The whole family comes here, my mom is actually really loving it here. We have all our family dinners, family lunches — everything’s here.”

In case you didn’t know, Evan’s famous mom is Diana Ross!

Evan is behind the popular dining destination, along with pal Ryan Phillippe, Sylvain Bitton and JT Torregiani.

Ross called it “magical” to be able to own a restaurant on Rodeo Drive.