‘Super Sized Salon’ Star Jamie Lopez Dead at 37

“Super Sized Salon” star Jamie Lopez has died at 37.

Over the weekend, Lopez died in a Las Vegas hospital due to heart complications, TMZ reports.

According to a source, Lopez had just started filming the second season of “Super Sized Salon,” which centered on her beauty salon Babydoll Beauty Couture, catering to the plus-sized community.

In the first season, Lopez also documented her weight-loss journey. At one point, she weighed 846 lbs. but lost 400 lbs. in one year.

The salon confirmed her death on Monday. In a statement on Instagram, they said, “On behalf of the Babydoll Beauty Couture team, we regretfully announce, with great pain, the passing of The Founder & Owner of Babydoll Beauty Couture, The Legendary Jamie Lopez. We ask, on behalf of the Babydoll family, that you allow us time to process this tremendous loss. Further details and arrangements will be announced soon.

Along with thanking the crew members of the show, the salon added, “We have suffered an extraordinary loss and appreciate the time and space to grieve in peace. Please keep our Babydoll family & team lifted in your hearts and prayers.”

Years ago, Lopez shared her reasons for opening up a salon. She told Yahoo Beauty, “I was inspired by there being no place I could get my nails or hair done in Vegas that would accommodate my needs as a plus-size woman, and I decided it was time to make some changes for the plus-size women of the world.