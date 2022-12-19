Getty Images

IMDb has revealed its Top 10 Stars and Top 10 Breakout Stars of 2022!

The Top 10 Stars list was female-driven, with “Blonde” star Ana de Armas taking the number 1 spot. The other ladies on the list are “House of the Dragon” actors Emma D’Arcy and Milly Alcock, “Ozark” star Julia Garner, “Stranger Things” star Millie Bobby Brown, “Pam & Tommy” lead Lily James, and “The Batman” actress Zoë Kravitz.

The men on the list are “Stranger Things” actors Joseph Quinn and Jamie Campbell Bower, as well as “Elvis” star Austin Butler.

Check out the full list below!

IMDb Top 10 Stars of 2022

Ana de Armas Emma D’Arcy Milly Alcock Joseph Quinn Julia Garner Millie Bobby Brown Austin Butler Lily James Zoë Kravitz Jamie Campbell Bower

Emma D’Arcy also leads the Top 10 Breakout Stars of 2022 list! Other recognizable names to make it include Austin Butler, Zoë Kravitz, and Tatiana Maslany.



Check out the full list below!

IMDb Top 10 Breakout Stars of 2022