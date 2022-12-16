Flea & Melody Ehsani Welcome First Child

Splash News

Red Hot Chili Peppers rocker Flea, 60, is a dad again!

Flea and his fashion designer wife Melody Ehsani welcomed their first child earlier this week.

At the Los Angeles premiere of “Babylon,” he told “The Rundown’s” Erin Lim Rhodes, “I’m very happy.”

Flea admitted, “I haven’t been doing a lot of sleeping, but I’ve been doing a lot of floating on a cloud of love.”

Flea is also a dad to daughters Clara, 34, and Sunny, 17.

The baby arrives three years after Flea and Melody tied the knot.

In the fall of 2019, he posted a wedding photo on Instagram. He wrote, “My life has changed forever and I am eternally humble and grateful. The person who sees all of me and knows who I am. My wife @melodyehsani ❤️❤️❤️.”