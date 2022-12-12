Rita Wilson & Sebastián Yatra Join Forces in ‘Til You’re Home’ Music Video — Watch Now!

Check out the new music video for Rita Wilson’s new song “Til You’re Home,” which is featured in her husband Tom Hanks’ new movie “A Man Called Otto.”

Wilson is joined in the middle of the song by Latin artist Sebastián Yatra, who just won an AMA and Latin Grammy. He is also nominated for a Grammy.

Wilson was asked by the film director Marc Forster to write the song.

She recently shared, “I was very humbled and grateful for the opportunity but also made him promise to be honest with me if he didn’t want to use the song. As the producer of the film, my first allegiance is to the film and to the director’s vision. David Hodges and I had written together before and have always been like-minded musically and lyrically. A lot of the inspiration began with David Magee’s script. This is a movie about love, the depths of love, and how love continues even after a person leaves this earth.”

Wilson, who is a co-writer and co-producer, worked on the song with Hodges and Matt Rollings.

“There are two Latinx characters in the film — I wanted to find a way to bring them into the song,” Wilson went on. “I envisioned it as a duet… I have loved Sebastián Yatra’s voice since hearing him in ‘Encanto,’ and he felt like the perfect person to do it. We were incredibly lucky he said yes, and all the planets aligned.”

In a statement, Yatra recently said, “I am extremely honored by Rita Wilson’s invitation to join her on ‘Til You’re Home’ for the ‘A Man Called Otto’ soundtrack. The story behind the film is heartwarming and moving and I was inspired to convey that emotion in this song. Overall, this project has been very inspiring and I’m proud to be a part of it.”

“A Man Named Otto” hits theaters on Christmas Day.

A few months ago, “Extra” spoke with Rita and Tom at the premiere of “Pinocchio,” where they discussed working together on “A Man Called Otto.”

Tom joked, “She’s the producer, I’m her employee.”