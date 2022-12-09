Getty Images

Josh Lucas has become a fan favorite as the “Yellowstone” flashback phenom this season, playing a 20-years-younger version of Kevin Costner's family patriarch character John Dutton.

“Extra’s” Jenn Lahmers spoke with Josh about the role and revealing he almost ended up with Kevin Costner’s nose!

Josh said he enjoyed filming in Montana. “One of the reasons I love our job so much is being out there on horseback with this crew and this group of people,” he said. “It is ultimately a total dream job at a level where you pinch yourself.”

Jenn asked, “Do you have a place in Montana?”

Lucas shared, “I would love to… I have my own version of it, or a less heightened version of it, in California. I understand the passion for the land — I really do… It’s up here a few hours from Los Angeles on top of a mountain.”

The actor revealed a mishap from working the land that had been burned badly in the Thomas Fire.

“Earlier this year, I got a wood splitter… and one of the pieces of oak exploded and it hit me so badly in the face that it badly busted my nose. I had to have complete reconstructive surgery on my nose. I had to have it rebuilt.”

He said, “So I went to the plastic surgeon and he showed me photographs of myself and photographs of Kevin Costner… He showed me Kevin’s nose on my face and he said, ‘We can give you Kevin’s nose.’”

Josh said, “No, I don’t want Kevin’s nose. I want my nose!”

He did share what it was like playing a younger version of John Dutton, saying, “It felt like a lot of pressure to get it right, really kind of soak in what Kevin was doing and bring as much of the character elements that Kevin was playing with to it so that the audience… I think you could feel the symmetry… I love the responsibility, that’s for sure.”

Lucas admitted he studied Kevin as John Dutton — a lot. “I was a bit obsessed about it, actually. Also because I could look at all 40 episodes and be able to lay in bed at night and listen to his cadence, his rhythms… trying to figure out: who was John Dutton 20 year earlier?”

Now that he’s figured it out, he said he would be happy to do a spin-off. “Oh, I would do it in a second. I would do it in a heartbeat.”

In fact, he initially wanted to be part of the “Yellowstone” pilot and had reached out to Taylor Sheridan.

“I had really reached out to him to say I wanted to be a part of ‘Yellowstone’… I wanted to play one of Kevin’s kids, and Taylor was blunt about it, he said, ‘No, I got everyone I want… Then I got a call from him a couple months later. He was like, ‘Can you be on an airplane to Montana in the morning to play Kevin younger…? The show wasn’t out yet… I didn’t have what I have now… When he called and said I was coming back on the fifth season, which he had told me five, six years ago… I laughed. I was like, ‘This guy is crazy…’ My understanding is Taylor has all seven seasons in his head.”