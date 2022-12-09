Will Smith on Worries That Oscars Slap Could Hurt His New Movie ‘Emancipation’

Will Smith is opening up about his dramatic role in “Emancipation.”

Will says that the role helped him “through these last few months” amid the Oscars slap fallout.

He explained the film was vital toward,“Re-establishing within myself what my purpose is in this world and to be able to construct a life and build a team of people and to keep myself on my divine train tracks.”

Smith shared, “I feel cleansed, I feel purified and transformed in many ways.”

In the movie, Will stars as a Peter, an enslaved man who risked his life for his family and freedom.

Of his character, Smith noted, “Peter’s suffering leads to salvation, so I am comfortable taking my medicine.”

Will admitted that even though he apologized to Chris Rock and his fans last summer, he was worried that the cast and crew of his new movie would pay the price for his outburst.

He confessed, “My greatest fear is that my team would be penalized for my actions. I want my people to get their flowers.”