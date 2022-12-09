Ryan Lochte & Kayla Rae Reid Expecting Baby #3

Ryan and Kayla met on Tinder and began dating in 2016. He popped the question after several of months of dating. He dished on the proposal to “Extra's” Renee Bargh, “We took a helicopter ride. We went up the coast of Malibu, the helicopter landed us on top of a mountain, and on the mountain it was a picnic. It had roses, champagne and that's when I got down on one knee and I said, 'I love you with all my heart, I'll always be there for you through thick and thin, will you marry me?' And she said, 'yes,' and i was like, 'whhhattt?!'”