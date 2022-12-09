Celebrity News December 09, 2022
Ryan Lochte & Kayla Rae Reid Expecting Baby #3
Olympic swimmer Ryan Lochte and his wife Kayla Rae Reid have another baby on the way!
On Friday, the couple announced that they were expecting their third child together.
They wrote on Instagram, “Lochte baby #3 on the way, in June again of course!😜.”
The pair also included a video of them celebrating the pregnancy with their two children Liv Rae, 3, and Caiden, 5.
Both Liv and Caiden were born in June.
In 2017, Loche told “Extra” that he was looking forward to having “little Lochtes running around.”
Ryan and Kayla met on Tinder and began dating in 2016. He popped the question after several of months of dating. He dished on the proposal to “Extra's” Renee Bargh, “We took a helicopter ride. We went up the coast of Malibu, the helicopter landed us on top of a mountain, and on the mountain it was a picnic. It had roses, champagne and that's when I got down on one knee and I said, 'I love you with all my heart, I'll always be there for you through thick and thin, will you marry me?' And she said, 'yes,' and i was like, 'whhhattt?!'”
Ryan and Kayla got married in 2018.