Zac Brown Engaged to Kelly Yazdi (Report)

Getty Images

Country singer Zac Brown, 44, is leveling up in his relationship with model and actress Kelly Yazdi, 31.

Earlier this year, Brown popped the question to Yazdi — but the news didn’t break until now!

A source told People magazine, “He proposed in Hawaii a while ago. It was very intimate and the couple has kept it very private."

In July, Kelly posted a video of Zac’s birthday celebration. In the video, she was seen wearing a ring on that finger, sparking engagement rumors!

It is unclear how long Zac and Kelly have been together or when they met, but Brown called it quits with ex-wife Shelly four years ago after 12 years of marriage.

At the time, the couple said in a joint statement, “We feel blessed to be on such an incredible journey in life and sometimes the journey begins to lead in different directions. It is with deep love and respect that we announce we are separating as a couple.”