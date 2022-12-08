June Blair, 'Ozzie & Harriet' Star and Playboy Playmate, Dies at 89

Getty Images

June Blair, a popular pinup in the '50s who married into the wholesome Nelson family, died December 4 at 89.

Blair's death was announced by her niece, actress Tracy Nelson, on Facebook.

Blair, born October 20, 1933, in San Francisco, was a flame-haired pinup girl who achieved national attention as Playboy's January 1957 Playmate of the Month after several minor film and TV appearances.

Her biggest film role was in "Hell Bound" (1957), and she also acted in Jean Negulesco's "The Best of Everything" (1959) and 1961's "A Fever in the Blood," her final silver-screen appearance.

In 1961, she married TV actor David Nelson and joined the cast of "The Adventures of Ozzie and Harriet," going on to appear on 28 episodes of the popular series. She never acted again.

Blair stayed with Nelson until their 1975 divorce. Nelson died at 74 in 2011, the last of the main family from the series.