Dylan Minnette & Lydia Knight Split

Getty Images

“13 Reasons Why” star Dylan Minnette and his girlfriend Lydia Knight have called it quits after four years of dating.

Dylan sparked breakup rumors after deleting all of his Instagram posts, includes ones with Lydia, earlier this week.

On Wednesday, Lydia confirmed the split, writing on her Instagram Story, “I’ve seen a lot of speculation and I’d rather just clarify: Dylan and i have decided to end our romantic relationship. We love and care about each other very much and that won’t change as we enter a new phase of our lives. please respect our privacy during this time.”

Over the summer, many speculated that they were on the rocks since they weren’t posting lovey-dovey Instagrams like they often did.

In September, they shut down breakup rumors by posting photos of each other on Instagram.

A month later, Dylan gushed about his love on her birthday. He wrote, “Happy birthday lyd. Thank you for consistently teaching me something new and showing me how to be a better and stronger person every single day. words can’t accurately express how endlessly inspired i am by you and the amount of gratitude and love i have for you. i hope you feel all the love and joy that you deserve today.”

In 2018, the couple first sparked romance rumors after they were seen kissing at Knott’s Scary Farm.