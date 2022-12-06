Singer Alicia Davis Has Us ‘Lovesick’

Daniel Nadal

Aussie singer and model Alicia Davis has just released two swoon-worthy new tracks!

Both “Lovesick” and “Old Habits Die Hard” offer Alicia’s personal take on love and heartbreak, but with a unique sound and vision all her own.

London based, Australian artist Davis has been thrilling with her music for years, but now with a new EP in the works, she is poised for breakthrough stardom both overseas and in the States.

“Extra’s” Senior Music Correspondent Adam Weissler spoke with Alicia, who he calls “one of the freshest and most exciting artists of the year.”