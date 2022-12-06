‘Great British Bake Off’ Star Sandi Toksvig Shares Update After Hospitalization

Getty Images

“Great British Bake Off” alum Sandi Toksvig was recently hospitalized in Australia, and forced to cancel her tour.

The 64-year-old star was touring across Australia and New Zealand when she fell ill.

Due to illness, Sandi has cancelled the New Zealand leg of her tour. She has been admitted to hospital with bronchial pneumonia while still in Australia and is unable to travel & perform. Our main priority is getting her home to the UK as soon as she is well enough - Team Toksvig — Sandi Toksvig (@sanditoksvig) December 3, 2022 @sanditoksvig

Thank you to everyone who has sent such kind words while I’ve been unwell. I am now out of hospital and continuing my convalescence in Australia until I’m fit to fly home. My undying (literally) thanks to the amazing Australian health service. — Sandi Toksvig (@sanditoksvig) December 6, 2022 @sanditoksvig

Toksvig’s website described her tour as "an evening of comedy and curiosities" as Sandi shared "little known facts” and “tall tales alongside some really silly jokes."

She left the “Great British Bake Off,” also known as the “Great British Baking Show,” in 2020.